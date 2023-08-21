Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.19 in comparison to its previous close of 37.09, however, the company has experienced a 6.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-16 that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) investors might be experiencing whiplash following the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results. Shares of the aerospace company tumbled more than 10% in extended trading Tuesday after its result missed expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MRCY is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MRCY is $38.00, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for MRCY is 56.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume for MRCY on August 21, 2023 was 627.29K shares.

MRCY’s Market Performance

MRCY’s stock has seen a 6.32% increase for the week, with a 3.59% rise in the past month and a -9.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for Mercury Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for MRCY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRCY Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.77. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc. saw -16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from CAMBRIA CHRISTOPHER C, who sale 712 shares at the price of $36.83 back on Aug 17. After this action, CAMBRIA CHRISTOPHER C now owns 115,855 shares of Mercury Systems Inc., valued at $26,226 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Michelle M, the SVP, CAO of Mercury Systems Inc., sale 287 shares at $36.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that McCarthy Michelle M is holding 23,676 shares at $10,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+33.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercury Systems Inc. stands at +1.14. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.59. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY), the company’s capital structure generated 34.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.73. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.