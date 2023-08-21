Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MARA is 5.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MARA is $15.00, which is $4.4 above the current price. The public float for MARA is 168.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARA on August 21, 2023 was 37.98M shares.

MARA) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.92 in relation to its previous close of 12.25. However, the company has experienced a -24.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MARA’s Market Performance

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has seen a -24.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.88% decline in the past month and a 20.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for MARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.79% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of 20.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MARA Trading at -21.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -33.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -24.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.34. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 229.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.78 for the present operating margin

-28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -583.20. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -38.20 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 203.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.00. Total debt to assets is 65.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 202.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.