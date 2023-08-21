Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 11.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/23 that Lyft to Expand Its Ad Business as New CEO Eyes a Turnaround

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LYFT is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 31 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LYFT is $11.56, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for LYFT is 342.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.48% of that float. The average trading volume for LYFT on August 21, 2023 was 16.17M shares.

LYFT’s Market Performance

LYFT stock saw a decrease of -2.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.54% and a quarterly a decrease of 33.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Lyft Inc. (LYFT).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.96% for LYFT’s stock, with a 0.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Risher John David, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.46 back on Aug 11. After this action, Risher John David now owns 12,375,185 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $1,146,300 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Dave, the Director of Lyft Inc., purchase 8,826 shares at $11.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Stephenson Dave is holding 39,941 shares at $99,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc. stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -272.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc. (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.