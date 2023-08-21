Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has decreased by -2.99 when compared to last closing price of 1.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is $12.88, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LU on August 21, 2023 was 10.23M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has seen a -14.47% decrease in the past week, with a -16.13% drop in the past month, and a -20.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for LU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.08% for LU’s stock, with a -32.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LU Trading at -16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -14.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5955. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw -32.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 57.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.