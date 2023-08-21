LQR House Inc. (LQR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -26.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -59.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Three small issuers began trading this past week, two of which were eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats. While most IPOs are biding their time through the August break, the SPAC market is churning out deals. Three IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although other small issuers may join the calendar during the week.

Is It Worth Investing in LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR) Right Now?

The public float for LQR is 9.01M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On August 21, 2023, LQR’s average trading volume was 3.54M shares.

LQR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.44% for LQR’s stock, with a -49.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LQR Trading at -49.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.31% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -59.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, LQR House Inc. saw -68.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LQR House Inc. (LQR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.