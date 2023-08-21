LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) has increased by 14.58 when compared to last closing price of 1.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LGMK is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LGMK is $70.00, The public float for LGMK is 1.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGMK on August 21, 2023 was 48.90K shares.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LGMK stock saw a decrease of -2.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.14% for LGMK’s stock, with a -60.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGMK Trading at -21.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares sank -23.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, LogicMark Inc. saw -75.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.82 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicMark Inc. stands at -58.11. The total capital return value is set at -25.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.90. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Based on LogicMark Inc. (LGMK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.83. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.