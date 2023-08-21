Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOON is 2.15.

The public float for TOON is 31.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.18% of that float. On August 21, 2023, TOON’s average trading volume was 611.39K shares.

Kartoon Studios Inc. (AMEX: TOON)’s stock price has plunge by -8.33relation to previous closing price of 1.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -28.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-26 that Today, the company formerly known as Genius Brands confirmed that it has officially changed its name to Kartoon Studios (NYSEMKT: TOON ). Shares of Kartoon now trade under the “TOON” ticker symbol on the NYSE American exchange.

TOON’s Market Performance

Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) has seen a -28.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.78% decline in the past month and a -43.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for TOON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.94% for TOON stock, with a simple moving average of -63.89% for the last 200 days.

TOON Trading at -36.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares sank -27.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOON fell by -28.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9860. In addition, Kartoon Studios Inc. saw -69.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.