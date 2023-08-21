Inpixon (INPX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INPX is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 67.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume for INPX on August 21, 2023 was 10.09M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has dropped by -1.87 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Alexandra Schilt – Investor Relations, Vice President of Crescendo Communications LLC Nadir Ali – Chief Executive Officer Scott Pomeroy – Chief Financial Officer, XTI Aircraft Mike Hinderberger – Chief Executive Officer, XTI Aircraft Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Inpixon ‘s Business Update Presentation. Participants are advised that this presentation is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes.

INPX’s Market Performance

Inpixon (INPX) has seen a 15.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.83% gain in the past month and a -20.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.64% for INPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.90% for INPX’s stock, with a -81.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INPX Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.33%, as shares surge +19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +15.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1925. In addition, Inpixon saw -89.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. The total capital return value is set at -48.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.96. Equity return is now at value -252.10, with -101.20 for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.63. Total debt to assets is 25.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inpixon (INPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.