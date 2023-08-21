Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 11.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.39% of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of IMPP was 725.44K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has jumped by 9.09 compared to previous close of 1.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMPP’s Market Performance

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has experienced a -19.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -51.29% drop in the past month, and a -62.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.11% for IMPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.07% for IMPP’s stock, with a -63.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMPP Trading at -56.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares sank -51.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP fell by -19.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3777. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -63.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.90. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.