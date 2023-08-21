Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) by analysts is $243.10, The public float for IDEX is 1.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.53% of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of IDEX was 63.52M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) has plunged by -4.56 when compared to previous closing price of 0.05, but the company has seen a -3.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDEX’s Market Performance

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a -3.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -46.56% drop in the past month, and a 3.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.36% for IDEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.20% for IDEX stock, with a simple moving average of -62.26% for the last 200 days.

IDEX Trading at -40.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares sank -43.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0713. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -70.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -258.27. The total capital return value is set at -52.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.08. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -93.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.