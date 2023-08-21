HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HUBC is also noteworthy at -0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 73.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on August 21, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has plunge by -14.03relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Investors are attracted to penny stocks because of the small amount of capital needed for a large amount of exposure and upside potential. On the other hand, penny stocks carry a lot of risk for investors.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC’s stock has fallen by -10.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.81% and a quarterly drop of -35.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.06% for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.83% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -92.97% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.11%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -10.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5289. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -97.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.