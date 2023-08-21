Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 5.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Hanesbrands is making progress in fixing its business by reducing inventory and paying down debt. The Hanes brand is performing well, but the Champion brand is struggling and needs stabilization. Activist investor Barrington Capital is calling for change at Hanesbrands, including upgrading the board and potentially implementing a new CEO.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HBI is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HBI is $4.75, which is -$0.7 below than the current price. The public float for HBI is 346.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.18% of that float. The average trading volume of HBI on August 21, 2023 was 8.18M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a 15.47% rise in the past month, and a 28.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for HBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for HBI’s stock, with a -2.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HBI Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw -14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Preston Tracy M, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Sep 12. After this action, Preston Tracy M now owns 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $28,065 using the latest closing price.

Johnson James C, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Johnson James C is holding 26,913 shares at $18,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+35.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at -2.10. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,027.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.13. Total debt to assets is 62.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 988.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.