Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HHRS) is above average at 17.58x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HHRS is 5.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HHRS on August 21, 2023 was 22.67K shares.

HHRS) stock’s latest price update

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HHRS)’s stock price has soared by 8.44 in relation to previous closing price of 11.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HHRS’s Market Performance

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRS) has experienced a 25.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 56.31% rise in the past month, and a 63.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for HHRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.17% for HHRS’s stock, with a 36.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HHRS Trading at 50.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +56.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHRS rose by +25.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.38. In addition, Hammerhead Energy Inc. saw 19.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HHRS

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.