Green Giant Inc. (GGE) Stock Faces 48.22% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Green Giant Inc. (GGE) has gone down by -35.35% for the week, with a -52.04% drop in the past month and a -62.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 48.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.69% for GGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.59% for GGE’s stock, with a -63.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Green Giant Inc. (GGE) is $2.98, The public float for GGE is 37.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGE on August 21, 2023 was 162.58K shares.

GGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) has plunged by -13.99 when compared to previous closing price of 1.04, but the company has seen a -35.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GGE Trading at -54.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.22%, as shares sank -53.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGE fell by -35.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6544. In addition, Green Giant Inc. saw -68.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-308.41 for the present operating margin

+39.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Giant Inc. stands at -1191.88. The total capital return value is set at -10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.63.

Based on Green Giant Inc. (GGE), the company’s capital structure generated 90.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.57. Total debt to assets is 35.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 82.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Green Giant Inc. (GGE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.