GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of GameStop Corp. (GME) has seen a -7.87% decrease in the past week, with a -17.09% drop in the past month, and a -16.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for GME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.57% for GME’s stock, with a -15.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GameStop Corp. (GME) is $13.10, which is -$5.29 below the current market price. The public float for GME is 265.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GME on August 21, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

GME) stock’s latest price update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.16 in relation to its previous close of 18.36. However, the company has experienced a -7.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-18 that Most seasoned investors who have been around the block once or twice may have thought the same thing that billionaire Bill Gross did today. According to the investor, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME ) or AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ) are just far too dangerous to pick up, even at these prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GME stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GME by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GME in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6.20 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GME Trading at -18.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -20.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME fell by -8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Patel Nir Vinay, who sale 101,924 shares at the price of $22.44 back on Jul 10. After this action, Patel Nir Vinay now owns 1,004,695 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $2,287,674 using the latest closing price.

Patel Nir Vinay, the Chief Operating Officer of GameStop Corp., sale 20,149 shares at $23.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Patel Nir Vinay is holding 1,106,619 shares at $468,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+22.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -14.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.61. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on GameStop Corp. (GME), the company’s capital structure generated 46.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.80. Total debt to assets is 18.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GameStop Corp. (GME) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.