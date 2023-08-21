Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VINE is 6.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VINE on August 21, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

VINE) stock’s latest price update

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.35 in comparison to its previous close of 0.31, however, the company has experienced a -10.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2022-04-12 that Company’s Presentation on April 20, 2022, at 4:00PM EDT MINNEAPOLIS , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE), the premier producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, today announced that its CEO, Janelle Anderson, will present at NobleCon18 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 4:00 PM Eastern Time, in Seminole Ballroom C. NobleCon18 is Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference.

VINE’s Market Performance

VINE’s stock has fallen by -10.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.78% and a quarterly drop of -24.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.85% for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.66% for VINE’s stock, with a -53.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VINE Trading at -11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.43%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE fell by -10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4306. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw -62.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from CSS LLC/IL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Jul 13. After this action, CSS LLC/IL now owns 868,093 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., valued at $3,550 using the latest closing price.

CSS LLC/IL, the 10% Owner of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that CSS LLC/IL is holding 873,093 shares at $3,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-532.65 for the present operating margin

+10.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stands at -531.56. The total capital return value is set at -132.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -134.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.