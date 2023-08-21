Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has decreased by -1.97 when compared to last closing price of 39.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-08-16 that Shares of copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc. are struggling this month, as the red metal’s prices suffer amid weakening trade data from China. Though last seen up 0.4% at $42.85, FCX has shed more than 4% already in August. If past is precedent, this pullback could offer an intriguing buying opportunity, thanks to a historically bullish trendline.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Right Now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is $45.54, which is $6.93 above the current market price. The public float for FCX is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCX on August 21, 2023 was 11.92M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX stock saw a decrease of -6.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.28% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.98% for FCX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $41 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCX Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.12. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $34.90 back on May 12. After this action, Lewis Sara Grootwassink now owns 17,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $139,597 using the latest closing price.

Mikes Ellie L., the Chief Accounting Officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 11,678 shares at $43.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mikes Ellie L. is holding 32,333 shares at $504,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.