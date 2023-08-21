Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has gone up by 15.70% for the week, with a 8.29% rise in the past month and a 5.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.13% for FRHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.45% for FRHC’s stock, with a 22.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) is 27.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRHC is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is $76.00, The public float for FRHC is 17.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On August 21, 2023, FRHC’s average trading volume was 176.63K shares.

FRHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) has increased by 25.24 when compared to last closing price of 69.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRHC Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRHC rose by +15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.15. In addition, Freedom Holding Corp. saw 50.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRHC starting from Tukanov Renat, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $72.10 back on Mar 09. After this action, Tukanov Renat now owns 12,006 shares of Freedom Holding Corp., valued at $216,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.16 for the present operating margin

+81.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freedom Holding Corp. stands at +23.84. Equity return is now at value 33.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.