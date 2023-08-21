Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has decreased by -0.44 when compared to last closing price of 57.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that Fortinet is a leading cybersecurity company with a strong business model that sells hardware and software subscriptions focused on data and communication security. The integration between Fortinet’s hardware and software services creates synergies and allows the company to offer a complete and efficient solution to its customers. The cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16%, providing significant opportunities for Fortinet’s dual-focused approach.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTNT is $75.67, which is $17.29 above the current price. The public float for FTNT is 651.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on August 21, 2023 was 6.41M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT stock saw a decrease of -4.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.80% for FTNT’s stock, with a -7.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $70 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at -20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -26.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.84. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 16.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 8,923 shares at the price of $75.32 back on Aug 03. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $672,051 using the latest closing price.

Xie Michael, the VP, Engineering & CTO of Fortinet Inc., sale 5,885 shares at $75.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Xie Michael is holding 29,727,018 shares at $441,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -726.00, with 16.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.