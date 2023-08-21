Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fisker Inc. (FSR) by analysts is $9.06, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for FSR is 191.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 44.74% of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of FSR was 9.20M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FSR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 5.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-08-18 that Fisker (NYSE: FSR) stock price has been in the spotlight this month after the company made several important headlines. The shares were oscillating at $5.65 on Friday, where they have been in the past few days.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR’s stock has fallen by -0.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.49% and a quarterly drop of -10.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.10% for Fisker Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.00% for FSR’s stock, with a -15.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSR Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -24.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Huhnke Burkhard J., who sale 10,280 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, Huhnke Burkhard J. now owns 25,493 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $60,960 using the latest closing price.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd, the 10% Owner of Fisker Inc., sale 1,529,026 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that FIFTHDELTA Ltd is holding 17,937,500 shares at $10,015,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155042.40 for the present operating margin

-3411.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc. stands at -160086.55. The total capital return value is set at -39.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.42. Equity return is now at value -109.80, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Based on Fisker Inc. (FSR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.15. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,380.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.