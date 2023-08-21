EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) has increased by 44.37 when compared to last closing price of 3.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 93.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EZFL is at -0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EZFL is $6.00, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for EZFL is 1.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume for EZFL on August 21, 2023 was 13.91K shares.

EZFL’s Market Performance

EZFL’s stock has seen a 93.31% increase for the week, with a 115.89% rise in the past month and a 100.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.66% for EZFill Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 108.98% for EZFL’s stock, with a 61.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EZFL Trading at 107.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.30%, as shares surge +115.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZFL rose by +93.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, EZFill Holdings Inc. saw 105.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-96.99 for the present operating margin

-12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZFill Holdings Inc. stands at -116.36. The total capital return value is set at -92.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.82. Equity return is now at value -180.20, with -119.10 for asset returns.

Based on EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL), the company’s capital structure generated 61.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.07. Total debt to assets is 33.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.