EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for EYPT is $31.75, which is $17.45 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 31.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.52% of that float. The average trading volume for EYPT on August 21, 2023 was 552.78K shares.

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.25 in comparison to its previous close of 13.21, however, the company has experienced a 0.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT’s stock has risen by 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.19% and a quarterly rise of 133.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.46% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.33% for EYPT’s stock, with a 151.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 43.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +25.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.65. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 308.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Liu Ye, who sale 1 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 30. After this action, Liu Ye now owns 3,010,721 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -115.10, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.