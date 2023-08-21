Examining the Volatility of Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) Stock

The stock of Genius Group Limited (GNS) has seen a -0.84% decrease in the past week, with a 70.96% gain in the past month, and a 31.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.11% for GNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.75% for GNS’s stock, with a -25.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 15.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genius Group Limited (GNS) is $6.25, which is $7.12 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 26.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on August 21, 2023 was 5.12M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) has surged by 19.19 when compared to previous closing price of 0.99, but the company has seen a -0.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNS Trading at 51.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.38%, as shares surge +71.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8456. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 257.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Equity return is now at value -225.80, with -87.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.