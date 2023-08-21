Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) Stock

The stock of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has seen a -2.34% decrease in the past week, with a -28.15% drop in the past month, and a -17.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for SKLZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.36% for SKLZ stock, with a simple moving average of -33.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SKLZ is also noteworthy at 2.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKLZ is $12.33, which is $3.55 above than the current price. The public float for SKLZ is 14.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.48% of that float. The average trading volume of SKLZ on August 21, 2023 was 441.27K shares.

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) has surged by 19.95 when compared to previous closing price of 7.32, but the company has seen a -2.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-21 that Skillz’s board of directors has approved up to $65 million in stock buybacks. The company will also look into buying back some of its outstanding debt notes.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at -18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw -13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Roswig Jason, who sale 44,872 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Aug 09. After this action, Roswig Jason now owns 85,279 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $450,066 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc., purchase 75,000 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 597,832 shares at $762,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -46.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.