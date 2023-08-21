Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) Stock

The stock of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -13.78% drop in the past month, and a -12.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.13% for RCRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.60% for RCRT stock, with a simple moving average of -44.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCRT is $2.00, which is $0.82 above than the current price. The public float for RCRT is 13.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of RCRT on August 21, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

RCRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) has plunged by -28.15 when compared to previous closing price of 0.26, Accesswire reported 2023-06-15 that Virtual Event to Detail the Proposed Asset Purchase and Spin-Out NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW) and GoLogiq (OTC:GOLQ) have announced they will host a joint virtual conference call on June 26, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. This will serve as a platform to discuss the current state and future plan of GoLogiq, following the announced anticipated asset purchase by Recruiter.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at -19.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.19%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2004. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -56.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -64.93. The total capital return value is set at -80.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.45.

Based on Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT), the company’s capital structure generated 97.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42. Total debt to assets is 35.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.