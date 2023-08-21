ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) has jumped by 15.34 compared to previous close of 1.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -40.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESGL is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ESGL is 8.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On August 21, 2023, ESGL’s average trading volume was 220.46K shares.

ESGL’s Market Performance

The stock of ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has seen a -40.13% decrease in the past week, with a -82.53% drop in the past month, and a -82.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.06% for ESGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -72.90% for ESGL’s stock, with a -81.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESGL Trading at -79.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.71%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL fell by -40.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ESGL Holdings Limited saw -81.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.