EQT Corporation (EQT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.31 in comparison to its previous close of 42.91, however, the company has experienced a 0.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that EQT’s board seat denied to Quantum Energy Partners in order to resolve antitrust concerns and maintain competition in the industry.

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is above average at 5.39x. The 36-month beta value for EQT is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQT is $47.87, which is $3.48 above than the current price. The public float for EQT is 358.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.52% of that float. The average trading volume of EQT on August 21, 2023 was 6.27M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT stock saw an increase of 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.49% and a quarterly increase of 18.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for EQT Corporation (EQT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.79% for EQT’s stock, with a 20.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQT Trading at 7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.06. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 28.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from James Todd, who sale 31,170 shares at the price of $38.56 back on Jun 09. After this action, James Todd now owns 39,392 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $1,201,915 using the latest closing price.

Evancho Lesley, the CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER of EQT Corporation, sale 9,821 shares at $42.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Evancho Lesley is holding 115,895 shares at $414,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 47.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corporation (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, EQT Corporation (EQT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.