Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is $31.42, which is $18.04 above the current market price. The public float for ENVX is 129.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENVX on August 21, 2023 was 7.30M shares.

ENVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) has surged by 1.15 when compared to previous closing price of 13.89, but the company has seen a -12.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ENVX’s Market Performance

ENVX’s stock has fallen by -12.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.32% and a quarterly rise of 16.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.72% for Enovix Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.71% for ENVX’s stock, with a 9.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENVX Trading at -19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -27.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX fell by -12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.67. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw 12.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from ATKINS BETSY S, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Aug 11. After this action, ATKINS BETSY S now owns 159,369 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $585,000 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of Enovix Corporation, sale 4,528 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 195,369 shares at $68,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2048.66 for the present operating margin

-274.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovix Corporation stands at -832.34. The total capital return value is set at -36.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.75. Equity return is now at value -72.60, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Enovix Corporation (ENVX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,662.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.