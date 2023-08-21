Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.03 in comparison to its previous close of 2.88, however, the company has experienced a -0.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is $5.19, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for NRGV is 114.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRGV on August 21, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

NRGV’s Market Performance

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen a -0.63% decrease in the past week, with a 1.62% rise in the past month, and a 68.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.73% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for NRGV’s stock, with a 8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NRGV Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $3.14 back on Aug 16. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 695,416 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $23,550 using the latest closing price.

Icoren Goncagul, the Chief People Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $3.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Icoren Goncagul is holding 703,891 shares at $24,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.