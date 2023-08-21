Energy Transfer LP (ET) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 12.90, however, the company has experienced a 1.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $17.27, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for ET is 2.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ET on August 21, 2023 was 10.56M shares.

ET’s Market Performance

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (ET) has seen a 1.88% increase in the past week, with a -1.52% drop in the past month, and a 2.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for ET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for ET’s stock, with a 3.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ET Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.00. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from Whitehurst Bradford D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.43 back on May 30. After this action, Whitehurst Bradford D. now owns 1,303,055 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $124,334 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 350,000 shares at $12.76 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 61,578,477 shares at $4,466,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.