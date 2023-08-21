EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Stock Records 44.80% Quarterly Movement

The stock of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has gone down by -19.04% for the week, with a -4.41% drop in the past month and a 44.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.05% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.40% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 42.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is $171.77, which is $6.93 above the current market price. The public float for EH is 40.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EH on August 21, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

EH) stock’s latest price update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has plunge by -10.94relation to previous closing price of 18.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-11 that GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023, before the U.S. market opens.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EH Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -19.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +341.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.27. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 93.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -740.62. The total capital return value is set at -79.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.98.

Based on EHang Holdings Limited (EH), the company’s capital structure generated 161.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.69. Total debt to assets is 37.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 78.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.