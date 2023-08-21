DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is $35.27, which is $9.45 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 440.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DKNG on August 21, 2023 was 12.34M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 26.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG’s stock has fallen by -9.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.40% and a quarterly rise of 10.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.87% for DKNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.92. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 133.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $32.10 back on Aug 08. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 4,019,223 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $9,629,930 using the latest closing price.

Kalish Matthew, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 269,420 shares at $32.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Kalish Matthew is holding 2,788,200 shares at $8,649,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.