Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Stock Experiences -35.42% Monthly Change

The stock of Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) has gone down by -16.25% for the week, with a -35.42% drop in the past month and a -15.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.28% for DGHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.98% for DGHI’s stock, with a -1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DGHI is 4.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DGHI is 22.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DGHI on August 21, 2023 was 90.24K shares.

DGHI) stock’s latest price update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI)’s stock price has decreased by -9.46 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. However, the company has seen a -16.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-10 that Digihost is a no-debt bitcoin miner trading below book value. The discount to book is probably justified given no meaningful HODL stack to speak of and declining BTC production.

DGHI Trading at -25.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -30.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGHI fell by -16.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7097. In addition, Digihost Technology Inc. saw 272.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.