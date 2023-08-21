Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is above average at 8.91x. The 36-month beta value for DAL is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DAL is $61.22, which is $19.45 above than the current price. The public float for DAL is 641.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of DAL on August 21, 2023 was 10.66M shares.

DAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has decreased by -0.69 when compared to last closing price of 41.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DAL’s Market Performance

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has experienced a -6.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.79% drop in the past month, and a 15.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for DAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.05% for DAL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAL Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.77. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 26.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Sear Steven M, who sale 12,129 shares at the price of $45.52 back on Aug 09. After this action, Sear Steven M now owns 85,708 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $552,112 using the latest closing price.

Carter Peter W, the EVP – External Affairs of Delta Air Lines Inc., sale 17,944 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Carter Peter W is holding 166,192 shares at $807,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Equity return is now at value 46.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.