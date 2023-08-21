Deere & Company (DE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DE is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DE is $454.68, which is $58.89 above the current price. The public float for DE is 292.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DE on August 21, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has plunged by -1.57 when compared to previous closing price of 397.02, but the company has seen a -10.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-21 that Shares of Deere & Company NYSE: DE are trading lower by as much as 4.8% during Friday’s trading session, a reaction that opens up a vast disconnect between the company’s second quarter 2023 earnings results and the current valuation.

DE’s Market Performance

DE’s stock has fallen by -10.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.56% and a quarterly rise of 7.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Deere & Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.08% for DE’s stock, with a -4.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DE Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $427.15. In addition, Deere & Company saw -8.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Reed Cory J, who sale 4,680 shares at the price of $449.75 back on Jul 25. After this action, Reed Cory J now owns 36,563 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $2,104,830 using the latest closing price.

May John C II, the Chairman & CEO of Deere & Company, sale 52,967 shares at $416.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that May John C II is holding 109,126 shares at $22,035,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 39.40, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere & Company (DE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.