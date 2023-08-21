Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has jumped by 3.70 compared to previous close of 90.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-20 that Generative artificial intelligence (AI) could tack $7 trillion onto the global economy in the next decade. Amazon Web Services is already the market leader in cloud AI developer services, but it recently announced two new generative AI products.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is $106.87, which is $13.12 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 275.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On August 21, 2023, DDOG’s average trading volume was 4.68M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

The stock of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a 4.68% increase in the past week, with a -14.80% drop in the past month, and a -0.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.32% for DDOG’s stock, with a 14.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $120 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.31. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 27.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Agarwal Amit, who sale 124,000 shares at the price of $90.62 back on Aug 16. After this action, Agarwal Amit now owns 269,141 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $11,237,131 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Matthew, the Director of Datadog Inc., sale 19,645 shares at $90.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Jacobson Matthew is holding 52,475 shares at $1,770,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.