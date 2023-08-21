Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA)’s stock price has decreased by -10.61 compared to its previous closing price of 5.56. However, the company has seen a -8.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 9:30 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Dong – Head, IR Jeff Huijian He – President and Director Beck Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Ronald Keung – Goldman Sachs Thomas Chong – Jefferies Alicia Yap – Citigroup Lei Zhang – Bank of America Securities Andre Chang – JPMorgan Wei Xiong – UBS Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Dada’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DADA is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DADA is $74.73, which is $5.61 above than the current price. The public float for DADA is 253.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of DADA on August 21, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA’s stock has seen a -8.64% decrease for the week, with a -8.30% drop in the past month and a -15.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for Dada Nexus Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.26% for DADA stock, with a simple moving average of -33.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $10.73 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DADA Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw -28.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.92 for the present operating margin

+37.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -21.44. The total capital return value is set at -40.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.02. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.