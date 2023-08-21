D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for DHI is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DHI is $145.35, which is $28.24 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 301.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume for DHI on August 21, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

The stock price of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has dropped by -2.12 compared to previous close of 117.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-21 that It’s that time once more! The period when the main street gains an insider’s perspective into the actions of some of the highest-performing hedge funds and renowned investors.

DHI’s Market Performance

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a -6.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.00% decline in the past month and a 4.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for DHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.44% for DHI’s stock, with a 12.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $160 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.67. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 28.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, who sale 1,639 shares at the price of $127.03 back on Aug 07. After this action, BUCHANAN MICHAEL R now owns 470 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $208,202 using the latest closing price.

WHEAT BILL W, the EVP and CFO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $117.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that WHEAT BILL W is holding 219,115 shares at $3,769,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.47. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 19.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.