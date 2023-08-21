Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a -47.04% decrease in the past week, with a -64.75% drop in the past month, and a -83.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.14% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.57% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -82.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is $90.00, The public float for CRKN is 1.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRKN on August 21, 2023 was 185.28K shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.18 in relation to its previous close of 1.65. However, the company has experienced a -47.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN Trading at -69.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.59%, as shares sank -63.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -47.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3491. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -83.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -354.80, with -129.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 679.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 54.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 282.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.