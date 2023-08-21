Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has decreased by -3.14 when compared to last closing price of 75.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 08/16/23 that Coinbase Gets Approval to Tap Crypto’s Biggest Market, Facing Off Against Binance

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COIN is 2.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $89.73, which is $18.38 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 182.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.91% of that float. On August 21, 2023, COIN’s average trading volume was 15.34M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN’s stock has seen a -9.65% decrease for the week, with a -27.72% drop in the past month and a 21.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.91% for COIN’s stock, with a 18.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -27.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.77. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 106.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,725 shares at the price of $92.20 back on Aug 01. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $2,740,709 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 59,460 shares at $105.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $6,284,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.