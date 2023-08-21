Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) is $50.00, The public float for COHN is 1.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COHN on August 21, 2023 was 53.45K shares.

COHN stock's latest price update

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX: COHN)’s stock price has gone rise by 27.22 in comparison to its previous close of 7.88, however, the company has experienced a 23.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COHN's Market Performance

COHN’s stock has risen by 23.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 131.41% and a quarterly rise of 49.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.41% for Cohen & Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.28% for COHN’s stock, with a 37.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COHN Trading at 98.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.72%, as shares surge +119.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHN rose by +23.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Cohen & Company Inc. saw 20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHN starting from Listman Douglas, who sale 2,332 shares at the price of $8.76 back on Mar 14. After this action, Listman Douglas now owns 8,334 shares of Cohen & Company Inc., valued at $20,437 using the latest closing price.

DAWSON G STEVEN, the Director of Cohen & Company Inc., sale 254 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that DAWSON G STEVEN is holding 26,716 shares at $2,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+91.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohen & Company Inc. stands at -13.40. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.59. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,070.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.45. Total debt to assets is 56.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.