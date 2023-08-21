Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is $79.35, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for CD is 184.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CD on August 21, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.62relation to previous closing price of 8.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-28 that BEIJING, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 31, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

CD’s Market Performance

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has experienced a -1.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.06% rise in the past month, and a 55.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for CD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for CD stock, with a simple moving average of 15.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CD Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Limited saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at +14.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), the company’s capital structure generated 79.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.24. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.