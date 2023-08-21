CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRVO is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRVO is $60.00, The public float for CRVO is 1.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRVO on August 21, 2023 was 35.87K shares.

CRVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO) has plunged by -22.53 when compared to previous closing price of 7.59, but the company has seen a 12.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-05-17 that CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced that Robert Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D., the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel from May 23-26, 2022.

CRVO’s Market Performance

CRVO’s stock has risen by 12.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.69% and a quarterly rise of 1.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.63% for CervoMed Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.95% for CRVO’s stock, with a -18.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRVO Trading at 16.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.48%, as shares surge +26.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVO rose by +12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, CervoMed Inc. saw -22.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVO

The total capital return value is set at -57.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.56. Equity return is now at value -70.00, with -63.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.