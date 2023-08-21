CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CX is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CX is $8.73, which is $0.67 above the current price. The public float for CX is 1.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CX on August 21, 2023 was 6.05M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.43relation to previous closing price of 7.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

CX’s Market Performance

CX’s stock has risen by 0.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.56% and a quarterly rise of 18.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.29% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 37.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.20 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CX Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 92.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.