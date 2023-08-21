Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) Stock Sees a-8.43 Decrease

The stock of Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) has gone down by -13.83% for the week, with a -20.60% drop in the past month and a -52.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.33% for VTAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.38% for VTAK stock, with a simple moving average of -75.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VTAK is also noteworthy at -0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VTAK is $7.00, which is $6.46 above than the current price. The public float for VTAK is 3.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of VTAK on August 21, 2023 was 291.88K shares.

VTAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK) has decreased by -8.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-02-10 that FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems (NYSE American:RMED) today announced the date of March 21, 2023 as the date of its special shareholder meeting. Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 are entitled to vote at the meeting.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTAK stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for VTAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VTAK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

VTAK Trading at -32.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.57%, as shares sank -19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTAK fell by -13.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6360. In addition, Catheter Precision Inc saw -90.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VTAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162778.57 for the present operating margin

-4057.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catheter Precision Inc stands at -191892.86. The total capital return value is set at -180.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -215.66.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.