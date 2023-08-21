Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBIO is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is $3.00, The public float for CBIO is 27.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On August 21, 2023, CBIO’s average trading volume was 585.77K shares.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.96 in comparison to its previous close of 0.48, however, the company has experienced a 61.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBIO’s Market Performance

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has experienced a 61.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.86% rise in the past month, and a 138.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for CBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.99% for CBIO’s stock, with a 88.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CBIO Trading at 59.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares surge +25.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO rose by +61.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3769. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw 66.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at -1038.04. The total capital return value is set at -106.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.03. Equity return is now at value 408.30, with -209.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.