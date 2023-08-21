Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAH is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAH is $97.65, which is $11.8 above the current price. The public float for CAH is 249.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAH on August 21, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

CAH stock's latest price update

The stock price of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has dropped by -0.63 compared to previous close of 86.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-16 that Many investors continue to look for growth wherever they can find it. That makes the healthcare sector very compelling.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH’s stock has fallen by -7.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.77% and a quarterly rise of 0.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Cardinal Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.61% for CAH’s stock, with a 5.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.56. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Mason Stephen M, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $87.32 back on Aug 17. After this action, Mason Stephen M now owns 37,355 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $3,274,642 using the latest closing price.

Snow Ola M, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Cardinal Health Inc., sale 26,324 shares at $87.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Snow Ola M is holding 25,762 shares at $2,301,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 24.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.62. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.43 and the total asset turnover is 4.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.