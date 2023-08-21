Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) is $8.75, which is $4.84 above the current market price. The public float for BWEN is 18.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BWEN on August 21, 2023 was 135.55K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BWEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) has increased by 11.08 when compared to last closing price of 3.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BWEN’s Market Performance

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) has seen a 16.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.14% decline in the past month and a -12.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.95% for BWEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.25% for BWEN’s stock, with a 8.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BWEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on January 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BWEN Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWEN rose by +16.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Broadwind Inc. saw 118.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWEN starting from Blashford Eric B., who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $3.52 back on Aug 17. After this action, Blashford Eric B. now owns 424,372 shares of Broadwind Inc., valued at $21,120 using the latest closing price.

Schueller Daniel E., the Pres., Broadwind Heavy Fab. of Broadwind Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $3.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Schueller Daniel E. is holding 137,382 shares at $10,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.74 for the present operating margin

+5.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadwind Inc. stands at -5.50. The total capital return value is set at -8.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.01. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Broadwind Inc. (BWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 71.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.