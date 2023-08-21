BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has soared by 9.27 in relation to previous closing price of 101.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BILL is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is $131.05, which is $18.96 above the current market price. The public float for BILL is 101.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.96% of that float. On August 21, 2023, BILL’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen a 5.17% increase in the past week, with a -14.16% drop in the past month, and a 13.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for BILL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $116 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILL Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.90. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw 1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Lacerte Rene A., who sale 32,649 shares at the price of $114.62 back on Jun 15. After this action, Lacerte Rene A. now owns 86,902 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $3,742,205 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 5,650 shares at $114.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 28,866 shares at $644,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. The total capital return value is set at -6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.92. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 45.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.46. Total debt to assets is 20.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.