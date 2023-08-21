Barrick Gold Corporation’s (GOLD) Stock: A -6.55% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has seen a -7.69% decrease in the past week, with a -9.66% drop in the past month, and a -12.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.55% for GOLD’s stock, with a -10.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GOLD is 1.74B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLD on August 21, 2023 was 13.58M shares.

GOLD) stock’s latest price update

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 15.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-10 that Some of the top companies on the market just posted poor second-quarter financial results. While company executives always do their best to put a positive spin on their quarterly numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOLD Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.62. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw -9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.